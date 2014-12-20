What Is the Right Image Format for Your Website?
Design & UX
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces five image formats for the web: JPG, GIF, PNG, SVG and WebP and explains how to choose the right image format for the web.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to display PNG images using a Freetronics Dot Matrix LED Display, an Arduino and Node.js.
By Andrew Renaut,
We need to make our website images look great and also load fast on all devices. This article covers the basics of optimizing your images for WordPress.
By Lukas White,
You know those custom badges, like number of retweets or likes, or someone's StackOverflow score? Here's Lukas White's three ways to make them with PHP!