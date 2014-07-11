Getting Started with PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
PHP - the server-side programming language powering over 80% of the web - is now at version 7.1. Bruno shows us how to get started with PHP.
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham re-introduces PDO ahead of the PHP 7 launch, preparing you for a transition from the soon-to-be removed insecure and deprecated mysql extension!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces Medoo, a small database abstraction library that aims to make your database related codebase lighter.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here are seven mistakes PHP developers often do - from wrong database drivers to too much transparency, read this list to find out what you shouldn't do
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta introduces you to FluentPDO - a small and simple PDO library built to solve your data manipulation needs. See what it can do.