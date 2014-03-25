Structuring CSS Class Selectors with Sass
Hugo Giraudel discusses the various popular ways in CSS that we name and use class selectors and how Sass can help in structuring them.
By Kitty Giraudel,
By Una Kravets,
Una shares with us various CSS methodologies in creating Atomic OOBEMITSCSS
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti spoke to some experienced front-end developers to get their views on how to deal with the popular BEM CSS methodology on large scale projects.
By Alexander Futekov,
Alexander looks at some solutions for dealing with selector specificity when working with a CSS preprocessor.
By Ahmad Ajmi,
Ahmad Ajmi takes a look at how we can use classes in CSS to abstract class sets that each perform a single action, making our HTML more like Lego blocks.
By Louis Lazaris,
em units in css are a powerful feature to have in your toolbox. This post introduces how they work with a practical use-case in the form of a demo.
By Jon Cuthbert,
Jon Cuthbert presents a simple approach to CSS class naming, building on methodologies like OOCSS, BEM, and others popular methods.