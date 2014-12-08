The Complete Guide to Using WordPress Embeds
WordPress
By David Attard,
David Attard covers all of the details related to the WordPress embed and oEmbed functionality, with a range of practical examples.
By James DiGioia,
You can customize WordPress oEmbed content with actions and filters. James DiGioia covers using these hooks to embed a custom post type.
By Aleksander Koko,
oEmbed is one of the handy WordPress features that makes life easier. In this article we cover what oEmbed is, and how oEmbed and WordPress work together.