James DiGioia
James DiGioia is a front- and back-end developer working in JavaScript and PHP with experience in ecommerce applications.
James's articles
Customizing WordPress oEmbed Content
WordPress
By James DiGioia,
You can customize WordPress oEmbed content with actions and filters. James DiGioia covers using these hooks to embed a custom post type.
Displaying Errors from the save_post Hook in WordPress
WordPress
By James DiGioia,
James DiGioia walks through 3 potential methods of solving the problem, as well as how to implement each one, the pros and cons, and which they're best fit.