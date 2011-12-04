NotRelated

Christmas Sale: Freelancing Freedom
If you clued onto last year’s SitePoint Christmas Sale, you’ll know that it is a fantastic way to pick up some extraordinary bargains.For the duration of the sale, SitePoint are going to bundle together various products at up to 96% off the usual price: web development and design books, ebooks, videos, courses and more.
The products might be bundled together because they share a topic, or a format, or an outcome, or just because when put together they present an irresitible bargain.
