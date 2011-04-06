Tom is the online managing editor at SitePoint. His working day consists of arming himself with an assembly line of long blacks and overseeing the curation of content and flow of traffic across the SitePoint network. His passions include bargain vinyl bins, yoga, juggling sci-fi novels with classic literature, and axolotls. He's currently wading into the world of Android development and HTML5 gaming.
Tom's articles
Change in the Wind: CloudSpring Moves to SitePoint
By Tom Museth,
So as of today you’ll see a dedicated CloudSpring section on SitePoint. Here you’ll be able to find all the latest and greatest articles and tutorials on the world of the cloud.
Unleash Your Inner Ninja with Jump Start CoffeeScript
By Tom Museth,
SitePoint's latest book, Jump Start CoffeeScript, teaches you how to use this handy JavaScript compiler language to create a HTML5 2D platformer game.
Enter the SitePoint Reader Survey … and Win an iPad!
By Tom Museth,
We’ve published a SitePoint Network Reader Survey, and if you have a few moments, head over there to fill in a short questionnaire. To make it worth your while, we’re giving away a 16gb 4th Generation iPad to one lucky entrant. Thought that’d make you smile.
Enter the SitePoint Reader Survey… and Win an iPad!
By Tom Museth,
The SitePoint network, from PHPMaster to JSPro, would be a lonely place without its readers — so we’d like to hear what you have to say about us. If you have a few time, head over to Sitepoint Network Reader Survey, and there's a chance that you'll take home the 16GB 4th Generation iPad. Thanks for your time and for being a loyal member of the SitePoint network!
The SitePoint Christmas Sale is a’coming!
By Tom Museth,
If you clued onto last year’s SitePoint Christmas Sale, you’ll know that it is a fantastic way to pick up some extraordinary bargains.For the duration of the sale, SitePoint are going to bundle together various products at up to 96% off the usual price: web development and design books, ebooks, videos, courses and more.
Sara Wachter-Boettcher: The Emerging Field of Content Strategy
By Tom Museth,
Sara Wachter-Boettcher, an independent content strategist, gave a talk on "Getting Unstuck: Content Strategy for the Future" at Web Directions South.
Enter our Reader Survey … and Win an iPad!
By Tom Museth,
We've published a SitePoint Network Reader Survey, and if you have a few moments, head over there to fill in a short questionnaire. You could win a 4th Generation iPad!
The JSPro Newsletter is Out!
By Tom Museth,
Exploding onto the scene in a tumult of JavaScripty awesomeness is the JSPro newsletter. It hits inboxes on November 5, and will appear every fortnight.
Refining Your Code With JSLint
By Tom Museth,
The author of JSLint, Douglas Crockford, says this framework is a tool for helping developers adhere to coding conventions. It'll aid you in refining code.
Become a Modernizr Master with Learnable and Ryan Seddon
By Tom Museth,
Learn how to master Modernizr and the art of progressive enhancement with instructor Ryan Seddon at Learnable, the web's premier online learning destination
Master Modernizr with Learnable and Ryan Seddon
By Tom Museth,
Do you want to master Modernizr? In this article, you will learn Modernizr with the help of instructor Ryan Seddon at Learnable.
Alert JavaScript Fans: JSPro Joins the SitePoint Network
By Tom Museth,
This topic is going to teach you about Tom Museth's Alert JavaScript Fans: JSPro Joins the SitePoint Network. Enjoy!
Alert JavaScript Fans: JSPro Joins the SitePoint Network
By Tom Museth,
JSPro is the latest addition to the SitePoint network - a website dedicated to all things JavaScript, including jQuery, CoffeeScript, node.js and more
JS and HTMLGaming: From Angry Birds to ZX Spectrum
By Tom Museth,
There's been a bit of an explosion in the HTML5/JavaScript gaming sphere of late. Browser games have seen a surge in popularity
What’s your favorite content management system?
By Tom Museth,
Six of the Best
By Tom Museth,
This is the last part of Six of the Best by author, Tom Museth, the Online Managing Editor of Sitepoint.
Six of the Best
By Tom Museth,
This is the 3rd part of Six of the Best by author, Tom Museth, the Online Managing Editor of Sitepoint.
Six of the Best
By Tom Museth,
This is the second part of Six of the Best by Tom Museth, the online managing editor of Sitepoint.
Six of the Best
By Tom Museth,
So we thought it might be cool to bring you a fortnightly selection of posts from our suite of dev and design destinations — that’s BuildMobile, RubySource, PHPMaster, DesignFestival, CloudSpring and, of course, SitePoint. Check them out at your leisure, enjoy your Friday reading and have a fantastic weekend.
Passionate About the Web? Check out This Exciting Job Opportunity at SitePoint HQ
By Tom Museth,
HTML5 Gaming: Forget Angry Birds; we want WebGL Awesomeness!
By Tom Museth,
Get Tweeting and win a Kindle Fire at Web Directions Code!
By Tom Museth,
Interview with Hannah Donovan
By Tom Museth,
An Introduction to CodeIgniter
By Tom Museth,