WordPress Multilingual Plugins to Level Up Your Global Reach
WordPress
By Jason Daszkewicz,
Increasing global reach is something every developer and website owner should consider. Jason Daszkewicz covers the top multilingual plugins available.
By Bruno Skvorc,
There are many approaches to internationalizing an app. Here's one using Gettext, Twig, and a solid application skeleton for a demo!
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine introduces Polylang, a free plugin that you can use to turn your WordPress website into a fully featured multi-language platform.
By Ahmad Ajmi,
Ahmad Ajmi shows how to build a page application that requires a multilingual support with more than one language using AngularJS.