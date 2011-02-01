An Introduction to CSS’s @supports Rule (Feature Queries)
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna takes a look at the syntax for the new @supports rule, which allows you to test for browser features, similar to how Modernizr is used.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna takes a look at the syntax for the new @supports rule, which allows you to test for browser features, similar to how Modernizr is used.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine explains why you should adopt a responsible approach with Modernizr and what are the benefits. He also shows how to put this into practice.
By Donald Dragoti,
Donald Dragoti looks at detecting device and browser capabilities to optimize your responsive web designs with wurfl.js.
By Craig Buckler,
By Tom Museth,
Learn how to master Modernizr and the art of progressive enhancement with instructor Ryan Seddon at Learnable, the web's premier online learning destination
By Tom Museth,
Do you want to master Modernizr? In this article, you will learn Modernizr with the help of instructor Ryan Seddon at Learnable.
By Louis Simoneau,
By Craig Buckler,
A brief look at the new features in Modernizr 2, the second edition of the web's most-popular browser feature detection library.
By Louis Simoneau,
By Raena Jackson Armitage,