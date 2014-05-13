Developing Angular Apps without a Back End Using MockBackend
By Vildan Softic,
Look ma, no server! Don’t be held up waiting for the API to be built. Vildan Softic shows how to develop apps with the Angular 2 MockBackend class.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt starts developing a new PHP package with TDD practices in mind - using PhpUnit and Mockery all the way. Check it out!
By Ravi,
This article provides pointers on mocking dependencies in AngularJS unit tests.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen demonstrates the use of Mockery, a mocking library by Padraic Brady you can use to mock your dependencies while doing TDD
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter talks Unit Testing with GuzzlePHP - mocking responses and enqueuing requests in a spawned NodeJS server
By Lamin Sanneh,
This article explains how Ember's fixture adapters can be used to provide mock server data, speeding up development time.