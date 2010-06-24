8 Common Mistakes That Get Developers Fired
By Andrew McDermott,
Think you'll avoid those silly mistakes that get others fired? Think again. Andrew McDermott explains the 8 mistakes that really get developers fired.
By Andrew McDermott,
Think you'll avoid those silly mistakes that get others fired? Think again. Andrew McDermott explains the 8 mistakes that really get developers fired.
By Michael Palermo,
Microsoft's Michael Palermo reveals 10 of the most common pitfalls in web development, and gives quick tips on how to avoid them.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
No-one wants a bad UX, but some areas have more serious repercussions than others. Abder-Rahman looks at how things can go wrong with Healthcare UX.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here are seven mistakes PHP developers often do - from wrong database drivers to too much transparency, read this list to find out what you shouldn't do
By Kerry Butters,
Logo design is a short and often beautiful language. Kerry Butters takes you through some of the most common pitfalls.
By Craig Buckler,
By Alyssa Gregory,