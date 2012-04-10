The Ultimate Guide to Deploying PHP Apps in the Cloud
By Prosper Otemuyiwa,
In this in-depth tutorial, we'll look at all the various cloud hosting providers for PHP, and deploy the same app on ALL of them. It's really not hard!
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman from Zend walks you through using Z-Ray to optimize your WordPress apps hosted on Microsoft's cloud hosting - Azure.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Install the Phalcon framework on Windows Azure, configure URL rewriting and get a sample app up and running
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to create and deploy a PHP+MySQL app on Windows Azure
By Joe Masters Emison,
Joe Masters Emison looks at who in the cloud - if anyone - has the potential to compete with AWS for infrastructure as a service.
By Cathie Lunde,
Business startups use Microsoft Windows Azure or Amazon Web Services (AWS) to find the differences and benefits for their applications.