I completed my Masters degree in Information Technology from Capella University online. My Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology specializing in Graphics and Multimedia was completed from Capella University online. I also have an Associates of Science degree in Information Technology specializing in CISCO, Networking and Internet Programming from Lake Region State College.
Cathie's articles
FlexiScale utility computing on demand
Web
By Cathie Lunde,
FlexiScale pay-as-you-go virtual dedicated servers provide utility computing on demand.
Microsoft Windows Azure vs. AWS EC2
Web
By Cathie Lunde,
Business startups use Microsoft Windows Azure or Amazon Web Services (AWS) to find the differences and benefits for their applications.