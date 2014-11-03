On Our Radar This Week: 2014 review and 2015 resolutions
By Paul Wilkins,
By Amit Diwan,
Amit Diwan looks at what makes a performance testing tool effective and considers 7 options you'll want to look at.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig examines his predictions made at the start of 2014. Has he mastered web wizardry or become an Internet ignoramus? You decide...
Web page weight increased by 15% in 2014 and now stands at 2Mb. Craig reveals who's to blame, but you may not like the answer...
By James Hibbard,
In this week's round-up of the biggest web news, James looks at the MEAN stack, what makes quality code, some popular text editors and Christmas podcasts.
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris takes a look at HTML Inspector, and easy-to-use and customizable markup quality tool to help teams write better and more consistent HTML.
Paul Wilkins has this week's On Our Radar, a weekly round-up of news, trends, and other cool stuff from the world of web development.
By Thierry Koblentz,
Thierry Koblentz takes an in-depth look at managing the problems and edge cases that come with defining z-index based stacking contexts in large projects.
By Jim Gonzalez,
James Gonzalez explores the benefits and shortcomings of using Joomla as a Content Management System as an alternative to WordPress and Drupal.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Semantic UI is now past its first major point release, at 1.2. Ivaylo Gerchev looks at many of the new features added since 1.0.
By Alexis Ulrich,
Alexis Ulrich looks at some of the controversies surrounding ad blocking software and what you can do to maximize your revenue despite them.
By James Hibbard,
In this week's round-up of the biggest web news, we look at the aftermath of the Sony hack, the forking of Node.js and ways to improve website performance.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel comes from a Symfony background and in this post, he describes how he hacked together a URL-to-name mapping component in Jekyll.
By Massimo Cassandro,
Massimo Cassandro looks at some of the challenges in creating a date picker input that works cross-browser and is compatible with Bootstrap.
Paul Wilkins takes a look at the big news stories, links and tools from the week.
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach discusses the different methods you can use to automate adding any necessary vendor prefixes to your CSS.
By Craig Buckler,
How can you test a browser which is not available on your OS? If Virtual Machines are too much effort, try RemoteIE on your Windows, Mac, iOS or Android device.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio De Rosa helps you brush up on your HTML skills by presenting 10 problems you might be asked to explain in a front-end developer job interview.
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris looks for the perfect resource for JavaScript and DOM browser compatibility tables. A number of really good choices are available.
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain looks at the data and presents some solid reasons why you should consider changing your desktop-first approach to development and design.
By Massimo Cassandro,
Massimo Cassandro takes a look at the power of the Google Maps API, covering static, streetview, embedded, and JavaScript-based maps.
By Reggie Dawson,
Reggie Dawson breaks down the different components of a Ghost blog theme, and how you can use that info to build your own responsive Ghost theme.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi, a Mozilla volunteer representative, explains Mozilla's new major release: A separate standalone version of Firefox designed for web developers.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio De Rosa offers a description of 5 elements we used to be encouraged to use in HTML5, but are not not part of the spec, made obsolete.
By Georgina Laidlaw,
Georgina discusses the viral "Introducing Carrot" video and how you can learn to make your own product video as effective as possible.
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Syed Fazle Rahman takes a detailed but succinct look at Bootstrap's grid system, breaking down the parts to get you up and running quickly.
By Elio Qoshi,
Firefox is celebrating its 10th year in existence. Elio Qoshi looks back at some of the biggest milestones in the popular web browser's history.
By Ahmad Ajmi,
Ahmad Ajmi takes a look at how we can use classes in CSS to abstract class sets that each perform a single action, making our HTML more like Lego blocks.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter considers the security implications of transferring files over FTP - a common practice among developers, and how the process can be improved.
By Jacob Gube,
Jacob Gube shows us the most popular options for CSS preprocessors, along with some more obscure options you may not have considered before.