linting tool

Sourcehunt September – Hacktoberfest Edition
Hacktoberfest is starting! In this Sourcehunt, join DigitalOcean's initiative and get a free limited edition t-shirt for contributing to open source!
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisejevs introduces ESLint, a highly configurable tool which analyses your code and highlights (or optionally fixes) any bugs or issues it finds.
By Jasmine Elias,
Community manager Jasmine Elias takes a look at the pressing issues in our forums including Javascript Linting, digital shelf-life and legacy, Sass and CSS3
By Jani Hartikainen,
How do you and your team ensure the quality of your code? Jani Hartikainen examines four JavaScript linting tools and weighs up the pros and cons of each.
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris takes a look at HTML Inspector, and easy-to-use and customizable markup quality tool to help teams write better and more consistent HTML.