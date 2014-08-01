Practical Ways to Advance Your TypeScript Skills
By Joe Previte,
JavaScript Joe covers a number of practical ways to advance your TypeScript skills to the next level.
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu explains why trying to learn JavaScript by working on projects can be misguided, and offers tips on a better approach.
By Tim Severien,
Learning never stops, so how do you keep up in this fast paced industry? Tim Severien shows how simple, fun experiments are the gateway to self-improvement.
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Nowadays, there's so much to learn and very often so little time. Yaphi Berhanu shares six simple mind tricks you can use today to learn JavaScript faster.
By Paul Wilkins,
This week's round-up of news and trends in web design includes a look at RWD bloat, a guide to dealing with CSS specificity, and a massive round-up of SVG.