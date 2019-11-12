Joe Previte is a developer, a teacher and creator of Vim for VSCode. In his spare time, he enjoys creating videos for egghead, writing articles relating to coding and leading an online meditation study group.
Joe's articles
React with TypeScript: Best Practices
By Joe Previte,
It can be tricky to work with React and TypeScript and find the right answers, so we've put together the best practices and examples to clear your doubts.
How to Contribute to Open Source TypeScript Projects
By Joe Previte,
We talk about practical ways to get involved in open source TypeScript projects. Learn to assess your level and find opportunities.
How to Migrate a React App to TypeScript
By Joe Previte,
Learn how to migrate a React app to TypeScript from JavaScript, and take advantage of type safety for more reliable code.
Practical Ways to Advance Your TypeScript Skills
By Joe Previte,
JavaScript Joe covers a number of practical ways to advance your TypeScript skills to the next level.
How TypeScript Makes You a Better JavaScript Developer
By Joe Previte,
TypeScript will make you a better JavaScript developer. You'll feel confident writing code, have fewer errors, and write fewer tests (yay!). Find out why.