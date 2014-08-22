javascript modules

Using ES Modules in the Browser Today
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown shows how you can use ES modules in the browser today, moving away from module loaders to bundle dependencies into a single ES5 file.
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien discusses a wide variety of tips and tricks to build your own JavaScript library, ranging from API design to testing and documentation.
By Ravi,
Ravi Kiran introduces you to jspm and SystemJS that let you load any module format (ES6, AMD, CommonJS and globals) directly from any registry.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown looks at the state of modules in JavaScript and shows how, with the help of Browserify, Webpack & jspm, you can use them in your projects today.
By Emre Guneyler,
Emre Guneyler describes how RequireJS, a dependency management library, can be used to build a library using AMD modules and an application to use the library.