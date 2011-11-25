3 UX Mistakes That Are Killing Your Design
Design & UX
By Jerry Cao,
As UX evolves our solutions become more refined, but the challenges get tougher. Jerry speaks to designers to pinpoint the 3 persistent UX mistakes of 2015.
By Petras Baukys,
In 2015 it's no longer enough for interface elements to instantly switch between two static states. Petras has 7 tips for making your interactions sing!
By Daniel Schwarz,
The prototyping tool market continues to heat up and Atomic is the latest to vying for the crown. Daniel Schwarz takes you along for the ride.
By Jerry Cao,
It's easy to think of interaction as buttons and menus, but as Jerry explains, it's even more important to think about the interaction design of our words.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By Tom Museth,