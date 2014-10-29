An Alternative to Regular Expressions: apg-exp
By Lowell D. Thomas,
Lowell Thomas introduces apg-exp, a library that uses the ABNF pattern syntax to create readable, composable sets of rules for validating data.
By Lowell D. Thomas,
Lowell Thomas introduces apg-exp, a library that uses the ABNF pattern syntax to create readable, composable sets of rules for validating data.
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt features a PHP-7 only alternative to Laravel, input validation, HPKP, strict PHP object signatures, and more.
By Thomas Greco,
Thomas Greco takes a deeper look into Angular's ngMessages module and shows how its directives can take the pain out of displaying form validation errors.
By Younes Rafie,
Input validation is important in any application. In this brief look at Respect/Validation, Younes Rafie introduces a different, framework-agnostic package.
By Lukas White,
This article explores the pitfalls associated with working with phone numbers. It also shows some common ways of overcoming these pitfalls.