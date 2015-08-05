4 Reasons to Use Image Processing to Optimize Website Media
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Image optimization affects site performance, and here we cover some standard approaches to image optimization and explore advanced image processing options.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
SVG is a powerful format but you need to make good decisions to get great results. Ivalyo walks you through exporting SVG in Adobe Illustrator.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Super-caching, optimization, customization, comments, and much more you simply MUST do for your Grav installation
By Monty Shokeen,
One underestimated aspect of a great UX is providing precisely the right content at precisely the right time. That's the focus of 'lazy loading images'.
By Tim Carr,
Tim Carr explores image optimization and the different ways of optimizing JPEG and PNG images, which are uploaded by clients and site owners into WordPress.