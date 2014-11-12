Integrating WordPress with the Internet of Things
By Maria Ansari,
Maria Ansari explores WordPress with the Internet of Things (IoT) and how our websites can communicate with devices to make the IOT WordPress-smart.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores pairing the Amazon Echo with IFTTT recipes. He looks at triggering LIFX lights, SMS, email and Google Spreadsheets.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides guidance on using the new Pebble Dictation API with a demo that sends dictated messages to Slack via IFTTT.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use the Lightblue Bean, node-serialport and IFTTT to turn on a LIFX light bulb with the opening and closing of a door.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers how you can use IFTTT, Slack and Google Spreadsheets to monitor and log your Particle device activity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti creates an augmented reality LIFX lightbulb controller using awe.js and IFTTT.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how connect up IoT devices to IFTTT using an Arduino, a LIFX light bulb and Node.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to control your LIFX smart light bulbs using IFTTT, the Jawbone UP24 and the IFTTT ESPN channel.
By Charles Costa,
Simplify your work in WordPress by using IFTTT (short for If This Then That) which is a a robust macro creation tool, with a simple to use interface.