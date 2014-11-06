Which Browsers Should Your Website Support?
By Craig Buckler,
How do you choose a set of applications from an ever-changing landscape of devices, operating systems and browsers? Craig discusses pragmatic options.
2016 has been remarkable for many reasons. A momentous browser event has occurred: mobile now exceeds desktop usage for the first time since the web began.
In October, we discussed reasons why Edge has struggled to gain momentum. Are November's StatCounter browser statistics better for Microsoft's flagship brow
Edge adoption has grown sedately over the year and dropped in September. Craig discusses why few of us are prepared to give Microsoft's browser a chance.
Has the browser market stabilized after twenty years of battles? Do we have what we've been demanding? Craig takes his regular look at the browser usage charts.
Chrome continues its journey to world domination. What browser should you consider if you like Chrome but don't want to join Google's empire?
The chasm between Chrome and the other browsers is widening. Craig discusses this new monoculture may be less dangerous than the IE6 days but remains cause for concern.
Mozilla overtook IE/Edge browsers last month and there's more grim news for Microsoft. Craig discusses the company's future.
It's taken almost 14 years but Mozilla can finally claim to have more web users than Microsoft in the battle of the browsers.
Vivaldi 1.0 has arrived. The new browser promises a different experience to the alternatives with comprehensive customization and power-user options.
We may love our desktop browser but we're a fickle bunch when it comes to choosing a mobile application. Craig looks at the sudden surge in Sumsung surfing.
The browser market barely changed during February, so Craig discusses the most popular Operating Systems in relation to web development.
Has the smartphone market begun to contract? Craig discusses the recent sales warnings and why it could prove a bonus for web developers.
Welcome to 2016. Craig looks back over the past year and discusses the winners and losers in the active browser market.
Firefox remains the only mainstream open source browser but is losing ground to the all-dominant Google Chrome. Can Mozilla fight back?
You may distrust Google or detest Chrome but they've implemented a successful lock-in policy which makes it difficult to switch to another browser.
It's all change in the desktop and mobile browser chart. One of the biggest casualties is Safari. Can Apple respond? Do they care?
Forgive the geeky title pun, but Craig looks at Edge's first full month in the browser chart. Can it supersede IE quickly and painlessly? Nah, probably not.
Craig reviews Microsoft's new browser, Edge. Will it help the company move beyond the tainted Internet Explorer brand?
Craig takes another look at the browser chart. Chrome is now used by more than more than half of desktop web users and mobile usage has rocketed.
Craig takes his monthly look at the browser chart. Can Chrome reach one in two web users? Has mobile usage increased again? Has Safari become the new IE?
Craig takes his regular look at the browser chart. Chrome may have won the war but the battle for second place between Firefox and IE has just begun.
In Windows 10, we will provide solutions for interoperability with the modern Web and compatibility with legacy Web technologies. In this talk, Candice Quadros explores how we’re making it easy for customers moving from earlier versions of Windows and IE or relying on legacy technologies to move forward to Windows 10 with confidence.
Craig takes his monthly look at the web browser chart and discusses the official name and logo for Microsoft's Spartan project.
The browser market is relatively quiet so Craig takes the opportunity to explain the differences between StatCounter and NetMarketShare.
Following bizarre US IE8 usage patterns in 2014, the browser market returned to normal. Chrome had a small increase but Opera is also attracting attention.
IE8 usage in the USA trebled during December 2014. Craig has analyzed the latest StatCounter numbers to discover whether the hike continued into the new year.
Spartan is Microsoft's attempt to break free from Internet Explorer's tainted legacy. Craig discusses how it could help Microsoft, users and web developers.
Welcome to 2015. Bizarrely, IE8 usage in the USA trebled during December. A statistical setback or something more sinister?
Craig takes his regular look at the monthly web browser usage charts. Despite a small increase last month, IE usage has now dropped below one in five users.