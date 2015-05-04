Browser Trends May 2015: Can Microsoft Regain the Edge?
Web
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
The browser market has been mostly static for a few months. Let’s check the latest figures from StatCounter?…
Worldwide Desktop & Tablet Browser Statistics, March to April 2015
The following table shows browser usage movements during the past month.
|Browser
|March
|April
|change
|relative
|IE (all)
|17.88%
|18.25%
|+0.37%
|+2.10%
|IE11
|10.63%
|10.76%
|+0.13%
|+1.20%
|IE10
|1.74%
|1.81%
|+0.07%
|+4.00%
|IE9
|2.18%
|2.26%
|+0.08%
|+3.70%
|IE6/7/8
|3.33%
|3.42%
|+0.09%
|+2.70%
|Chrome
|49.07%
|49.97%
|+0.90%
|+1.80%
|Firefox
|16.81%
|16.77%
|-0.04%
|-0.20%
|Safari
|5.51%
|4.77%
|-0.74%
|-13.40%
|iPad Safari
|5.42%
|5.09%
|-0.33%
|-6.10%
|Opera
|1.62%
|1.61%
|-0.01%
|-0.60%
|Others
|3.69%
|3.54%
|-0.15%
|-4.10%
Worldwide Desktop & Tablet Browser Statistics, April 2014 to April 2015
The following table shows browser usage movements during the past twelve months:
|Browser
|April 2014
|April 2015
|change
|relative
|IE (all)
|21.41%
|18.25%
|-3.16%
|-14.80%
|IE11
|8.33%
|10.76%
|+2.43%
|+29.20%
|IE10
|3.60%
|1.81%
|-1.79%
|-49.70%
|IE9
|3.31%
|2.26%
|-1.05%
|-31.70%
|IE6/7/8
|6.17%
|3.42%
|-2.75%
|-44.60%
|Chrome
|45.33%
|49.97%
|+4.64%
|+10.20%
|Firefox
|18.60%
|16.77%
|-1.83%
|-9.80%
|Safari
|9.77%
|9.86%
|+0.09%
|+0.90%
|Opera
|1.37%
|1.61%
|+0.24%
|+17.50%
|Others
|3.52%
|3.54%
|+0.02%
|+0.60%
(The tables show market share estimates for desktop browsers. The ‘change’ column is the absolute increase or decrease in market share. The ‘relative’ column indicates the proportional change, i.e. 8.8% of IE9 users switched browsers last month. There are several caveats so I recommend you read How Browser Market Share is Calculated and StatCounter vs NetMarketShare.)
It’s the usual story. Chrome had the biggest jump and now stands a fraction under 50% of the market. Firefox and Opera dropped a little, but the biggest loser was Safari. Both the Mac OS and iPad versions decreased but Apple is unlikely to be concerned given their recent $13.6 billion quarterly profits!
The only other browser to make a gain was IE. Talking of which…
Goodbye Internet Explorer, Hello Edge
We’ve known about Microsoft’s new browser for some time. It has now received an official name: Microsoft Edge.
Meh. I liked “Spartan”.
Does the new logo look familiar?…
It’s a sensible choice. Existing IE users who don’t know or care about Edge won’t notice any difference — they’ll still click that blue ‘e’ icon.
The name and logo are a little underwhelming. Perhaps Microsoft could have been more radical? That said, users rarely like major changes (Windows 8 anyone?) Here’s a look at a recent build of the browser to whet your appetite.
Worldwide Mobile Browser Statistics, March to April 2015
Mobile usage grew marginally to reach 33.47% of all web activity.
The top mobile browsing applications:
|Mobile Browser
|March
|April
|change
|relative
|Chrome
|31.50%
|32.30%
|+0.80%
|+2.50%
|iPhone
|20.65%
|19.49%
|-1.16%
|-5.60%
|Android
|18.48%
|17.96%
|-0.52%
|-2.80%
|UC Browser
|12.71%
|13.69%
|+0.98%
|+7.70%
|Opera Mini/Mobile
|8.41%
|9.09%
|+0.68%
|+8.10%
|IEMobile
|2.13%
|2.20%
|+0.07%
|+3.30%
|Nokia Browser
|2.40%
|2.12%
|-0.28%
|-11.70%
|Others
|3.72%
|3.15%
|-0.57%
|-15.30%
The mobile market remains lively and most users stick with the default browser on the device. For iPhone users, that’s Safari — Apple don’t permit other rendering engines. It dropped below 20% for the first time since December 2013. However, the iPhone remains exceptionally popular so it’s unlikely to be a long-term trend.
At the lower end of the chart, IEMobile has overtaken the ancient Nokia browser to become the sixth most-popular application. But 2.2% of the market is barely cause for a celebration. Perhaps Microsoft Edge will fare better?
Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's created enterprise specifications, websites and online applications for companies and organisations including the UK Parliament, the European Parliament, the Department of Energy & Climate Change, Microsoft, and more. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns