Shopify App Development Made Simple with HTTP APIs and Guzzle
PHP
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern shows us how easy it is to get stared with developing Shopify powered PHP apps with Guzzle and Shopify's HTTP API.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt starts developing a new PHP package with TDD practices in mind - using PhpUnit and Mockery all the way. Check it out!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno looks at PHP-HTTP, a project aiming to fully abstract HTTP client implementations in libraries / apps. In this tutorial, we break free from Guzzle5!
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter talks Unit Testing with GuzzlePHP - mocking responses and enqueuing requests in a spawned NodeJS server