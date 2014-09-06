Can You Build a CLI Image Drawing Laravel App with These Packages?
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
This time, we look at a package that lets us interactively add code to Laravel from the command line, an image drawing package, and much more.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj looks at what's involved in moving your dev environment to the cloud, reviewing the tools available and the advantages of cloud development.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter considers the security implications of transferring files over FTP - a common practice among developers, and how the process can be improved.
By James Dow,
James Dow shows you how you can set up your deployment workflow with Laravel and Git. Deploy your site to production with a single bookmark click!