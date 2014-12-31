The Freelance Tipping Point: 5 Stories on Leaving the Corporate World
By Joshua Kraus,
Joshua Kraus talks to four freelancers about the tipping point that made them decide to leave the corporate world behind in favor of freelancing.
By Paul Maplesden,
Learn how to plan, build, test, and use an effective freelance portfolio website.
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden provides advice on how entrepreneurs and small businesses can better work with their freelancers for mutual gain.
By Wes McDowell,
Client case studies: They're not a new idea, but they may just be the secret client-winning weapon that has been hiding in plain sight. Wes explains why.
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain runs us through tactics freelancers can use to go up against the big agencies and win. You've got to be nimble and you've got to show passion.
By Ada Ivanoff,
There are both benefits and disadvantages to working with freelancers. Ada explores the pros and cons and gives a few tips from her first-hand experience.