Wes McDowell is the Principal and Creative Director forThe Deep End Design in Chicago. In addition to client work, he has authored several books for freelance designers and co-hosts a popular graphic design podcast called The Deeply Graphic DesignCast.
Wes's articles
4 Steps to Boosting Conversions with Prioritized Navigation
By Wes McDowell,
Design is a series of decisions on what is most important – and what isn't. Wes looks at how to focus your users by using with prioritized navigation.
Secrets to Powerful Web Design Case Studies
By Wes McDowell,
Client case studies: They're not a new idea, but they may just be the secret client-winning weapon that has been hiding in plain sight. Wes explains why.
Are Users Ready for the Desktop Hamburger Icon?
By Wes McDowell,
The hamburger menu icon was invented to solve a space problem on phones. But are we limiting ourselves by only using it there? Wes has some ideas.