Figma Prototypes: A Quick, Step-by-Step Guide to Useful Mockups
By Daniel Schwarz,
Take your wireframes and mockups to the next level by creating interactive FIgma prototypes that are navigable and animated. Here's how!
By Daniel Schwarz,
Wireframes are important for ensuring good UX. Learn how to use Figma to figure out the best UX design workflow for your layout.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Dan Schwarz looks at some of the best Figma plugins you can install to get extra functionality and improve your design workflow.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Without design handoff, devs are forced to make guesses that can result in mistakes and bad UX. Daniel Schwarz looks at the best design handoff tools currently available.
By Dave Kearney, Daniel Schwarz,
Dave Kearney compares the top 15 prototyping tools disrupting the design tool market today, with video overviews of each one.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz reviews three options for bringing multiplayer design collaboration into your team workflow. Let's find out which is best for your team.
By Adam Rasheed,
There's a lot of social buzz around 'Figma' , a new Browser-based UI Design tool. But is it a serious alternative? We look at Figma for Sketch Designers