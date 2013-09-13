How to Use Analytics to Create Targeted Email Campaigns
By John Stevens,
John Stevens looks at targeted user experiences — the careful art of finding out what users want, and delivering it, tailoring content based on user needs.
By John Stevens,
John Stevens looks at targeted user experiences — the careful art of finding out what users want, and delivering it, tailoring content based on user needs.
By Jacob McMillen,
Grab our free printable Mailchimp cheat sheet so that you can refer to common actions with ease.
By Parth Misra,
Parth Misra explains how to increase your cold email outreach response rate, while staying clear of spammy tactics.
By Elio Qoshi,
Email marketing has been exploding in popularity. You might have heard of the likes of MailChimp and Emma advertising the use of their services to send a whole bunch of messages for prospects and profit.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler shares a curated list of the best plugins to optimize your site in terms of email marketing, ecommerce, blogging, forms & social sharing.
By Eric Siu,
Eric Siu provides an in-depth look at the major components that have come to form digital marketing, and how to get started mastering them.
By Irene Fatyanova,
Irene Fatyanova walks readers through the complete checklist for getting your first email campaign out the door.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler explores the success of the 'Hello Bar' and walks through the steps to create a Hello Bar with WordPress in a matter of minutes.
By Jacob McMillen,
In this article, Jacob McMillen talks about WordPress email marketing plugins and dedicated services, highlighting some of the traps for unsuspecting users.
By Jacob McMillen,
With an ever-growing list of quality plugins, WordPress can be tailor made for lead capture, turning your WordPress site into an email marketing machine.
By Charles Costa,
There are many myths surrounding best practices in email marketing. Charles exposes a few of these and explains that what works for you is most important.
By Josh Earl,
Twitter lead generation cards let people sign up for your email list with a single click, which means you'll grow your email list faster.
By Sam Deering,