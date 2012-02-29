Duolingo for PHP – How Much PHP Can Apps like Mimo Teach?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a look at Mimo - an app aiming to teach programming "on the go". How much PHP can it teach us? Is it the Duolingo of programming?
Let's take a look at Mimo - an app aiming to teach programming "on the go". How much PHP can it teach us? Is it the Duolingo of programming?
By Alec McGuffey,
Alec McGuffey looks at four types of design education, and helps you figure out which one is the best fit for you.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Discussing recycled conference talks and developers who stop learning after 5pm (when they come home from work). Are you one of them? Can they ever be good?
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu explains why trying to learn JavaScript by working on projects can be misguided, and offers tips on a better approach.
By Chris Ward,
With programming skills becoming an increasing priority, Chris reflects on approaches to learning code and lessons learned from educating beginners.
By Amber Leigh Turner,
Amber Leigh Turner asks if we're doing new freelancers a disservice with the quality of business advice available.
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint has launched a new initiative focused on providing subsidised, low-cost accounts for students
By Simon Julian,
In this 3-part series, SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, writes on coding for kids, the experience in education currently, opportunities and potential issues.
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence applies her personal experience of using a language learning application and looks at 6 tips for developers wishing to create their own.
By Ophelie Lechat,
May is Pair Learning Month on SitePoint: spend the next 30 days learning new skills with a friend.
By John Tabita,
There's a right way and a wrong way to educate your clients. Make sure that you're not wasting your time and that you're going to make some money!
