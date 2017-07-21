Alec McGuffey
Alec is the co-founder of RookieUp, an online mentorship platform that lets people learning creative skills easily schedule video mentor chats with professionals in fields like Design and Web Development. RookieUp’s goal is to make high quality mentorship accessible to anyone trying to start a career in creative or web development fields.
What Type of Design Education is Best For You?
Alec McGuffey looks at four types of design education, and helps you figure out which one is the best fit for you.