I’m a leader engineer and manager, currently living in São Paulo, Brazil. I'm an enthusiast technologist that love open source, a blog author in RubySource and my own blog, and also a speaker of some international and national conferences like TakeOff Conf in France, Ruby Italian Day in Italy, GURU, SevenMasters and others.
Stress Testing with Loader.io
Learn about stress testing your web application with Loader.io. The Loader.io service is designed to allow easy creation of stress tests with clear results.
Boxen: Quit Worrying About Your Tools
Code Kata
Sigma: Rankings Made Right!
Network Architecture Based on Gaming
Rankings: You’re Doing It Wrong!
Gioco: The Gamification Gem
