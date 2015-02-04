5 Web Design Trends for 2021
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Web design trends come and go. 2020 was no exception. Web designers will see some familiar trends replaced by safer and more dependable design choices.
By Larry Alton,
Larry Alton discusses the top 3 UX trends that are changing the way we design for mobile devices, and why users adore them.
By Jerry Cao,
Cards, one-pagers, minimalism.. Jerry Cao has talked to designers and put together the definitive list of important web design trends of 2015.
By Owen Andrew,
Like the humans that use it, social media design is fluid and constantly changing. Owen looks at some of the key social media design trends for 2015.
By Joanna Krenz Kurowska,
Today Joanna examines some of the most prominent emerging web design trends for 2015. There's plenty of inspiration to be had here.