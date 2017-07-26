Incredible Design Tools & Resources, August 2017
Design & UX
By Daniel Schwarz, Alex Walker,
Daniel and Alex list the best design tools and resources featured on Product Hunt in August 2017. You really don't want to miss out on these!
By Daniel Schwarz, Alex Walker,
Daniel and Alex list the best design tools and resources featured on Product Hunt in August 2017. You really don't want to miss out on these!
By James George,
James George lets us in on his 7 most-favorite Chrome extensions for designers, including a new design app called Gravit that works solely in the browser!