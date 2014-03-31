Disco with Design Patterns: A Fresh Look at Dependency Injection
By Reza Lavarian,
We build a basic framework with a new dependency injection container called Disco, explaining all the confusing concepts along the way. Join us!
By Reza Lavarian,
We build a basic framework with a new dependency injection container called Disco, explaining all the confusing concepts along the way. Join us!
By Bruno Skvorc,
The newest edition of sourcehunt presents 6 more promising packages that might find a home in your project one day. Help them grow by contributing!
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter builds a Dependency Injection container from scratch, showing you how that rocket science is really just fireworks strapped to lego figures!
By Craig Buckler,
Is there a JavaScript-Dependency Backlash? Craig discusses the benefits of Progressive Enhancement. Again. Is that JS Framework the best option for your app?
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos wraps up his Drupal 8 Module Development series by focusing on configuration management and service containers
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter covers Composer Cheatsheet - a tool specifically designed to give you the summary of all the awesomeness Composer provides