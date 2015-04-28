css layout

5 Projects to Help You Master Modern CSS
By Craig Buckler,
Master modern CSS with these project suggestions, starting with the easiest and designed to build a breadth of skill in modern techniques.
By Tiffany Brown,
Tiffany Brown introduces the basics of CSS Grid, covering the grid formatting context, defining a grid layout, explicit versus implicit grids, specifying track size for an implicit grid, creating flexible grids with flex units, using the grid-template shorthand property, and repeating rows and columns.
By Diogo Souza,
Diogo Souza walks through how to convert a traditional, float-based layout into one that harnesses the benefits of CSS Flexbox & Grid — while discussing graceful degradation and progressive enhancement along the way.
By Ahmad Ajmi,
Ahmad Ajmi introduces CSS Grid Layout Module, showing beginner-friendly examples of how to use CSS Grid, as well as discussing current browser support and what to do if you need to support older browsers — from using a mobile-first layout as a fallback, to using other CSS fallbacks and even a polyfill.
By Ralph Mason,
Paul answers anything and everything about CSS positioning — from floats and relative, absolute and fixed positioning to table display and even flexbox.
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi introduces the different properties that make up the CSS Multi-column layout module, and how they can be used in responsive designs.
By Massimo Cassandro,
If Flexbox is your hot superpower, CSS table properties are the secret weapon you keep hidden for emergencies. Massimo adds a new string to your bow.