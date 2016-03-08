A CSS Multi-column Layout Tutorial for Beginners
HTML & CSS
Reading very long lines of text can be problematic for some people. They will have to focus more on not missing a line instead of the text itself. This problem is easily solved by using multiple columns to lay out the content. Multiple columns are ubiquitous in print media. The CSS Multi-column Layout Module features enable us to recreate the same kind of multi-column effect on websites.
One thing that makes it hard to use multiple columns when designing web pages is the inability to control the size of documents. In this tutorial, I will teach you how to create responsive multi-column layouts that look good on a variety of screen sizes. We will begin with the basics and then move on to more complex concepts.
Browser Support
Browser support for multi-column layout is great if you are willing to use prefixes. This feature is supported by 95.32% browsers worldwide based on stats from Can I use. A few browsers like IE10+, Edge, and Opera Mini fully support multi-column layouts. Others like Firefox and Chrome need prefixes.
There is an older polyfill available that you try if you require support for older browsers (usually this means IE9 and below). Of course, if a browser does not support multi-column features, the layout degrades gracefully to a single column layout. So a polyfill in this case might not be the best option.
The CSS multi-column layout module has a number of different properties. In the following sections I will go over all of them one by one.
Column Count and Column Width
The
column-count property specifies the number of columns you want to set for an element. You can set it to
auto or a positive number. When set to
auto, the number of columns will be determined by the
column-width property. If set to a positive number, all the columns are set to an equal width.
The
column-width property specifies the width of individual columns of an element. This is not to be followed strictly. For instance, columns can be narrower if there is not enough space available. This property too can be set to both an
auto value or a positive number. If set to auto, the width will be determined by the
column-count property. Available space will be divided among all columns equally.
Alternatively, these two values can be set simultaneously using the shorthand
columns property. The syntax for
columns property would be:
.example {
columns: <'column-width'> || <'column-count'>
}
A few examples of this property in use are shown below with the interpretation in the comment beside each example:
.example {
columns: 10em; /* column-width: 10em / column-count: auto */
columns: 4; /* column-width: auto / column-count: 4 */
columns: 4 auto; /* column-width: auto / column-count: 4 */
columns: auto 10em; /* column-count: auto / column-width: 4 */
columns: auto; /* column-count: auto / column-width: auto */
columns: auto auto; /* column-count: auto / column-width: auto */
}
As you can see, the first
columns definition is a shorthand for what you see in the fourth, and second one is shorthand for the third. Basically, if the integer does not have any unit assigned it is parsed as
column-count.
Here is a CodePen demo to demonstrate the features discussed so far
If you resize the window, you will notice a few things:
- The
column-countproperty always keeps the number of columns equal to the value you specify. The only thing that changes is the width of the columns.
- The
column-widthproperty automatically changes the number of columns based on available space. The number of columns is adjusted in such a way that column width is greater than the specified value. It may also adjust the width of all columns to a smaller value if there is not enough space available.
- The
columnsproperty uses the
column-countvalue as the limit for maximum columns allowed. It keeps adjusting the width in such a way that
column-countnever exceeds the count limit and
column-widthis also in close proximity to the specified width.
Column Gap and Column Rule
The
column-gap property allows us to specify the amount of space between columns. You can set it to
normal or a length value. It can be zero but not negative. When you set it to
normal, it uses the browser-defined default spacing between the columns.
The
column-rule property is a shorthand that enables us to add a line between columns. This is similar to using the
border-left or
border-right properties. This property follows the syntax:
.example {
column-rule: <'column-rule-width'> || <'column-rule-style'> || <'column-rule-color'>
}
For
column-rule-width, you can specify the width as a length like
3px or use a keyword like
thin,
medium, or
thick.
column-rule-style accepts values like
dashed,
dotted,
solid, etc. You can use all the valid values of the
border-style property with
column-rule-style and
column-rule-color can be any valid color value.
Here is a CodePen demo with these properties used together
Column Fill and Column Span
The
column-fill property determines how the content is to be partitioned to fill various columns. This property can be set to
auto or
balance. When set to
auto, the columns are filled sequentially. Using
balance makes sure that the content is divided equally between all the columns.
One thing worth keeping in mind is that, if you set a fixed height on a columned element, Firefox automatically balances the content. Other browsers, however, start filling the columns sequentially.
The
column-span property controls how an element spans across multiple columns. It has two possible values:
all or
none. When set to
all, the element spans across all columns. This property is not supported in Firefox.
Here is a CodePen demo that “spans” a blockquote element across all columns
In Firefox, the blockquote ends up in the middle column, which might be an acceptable fallback.
Creating Responsive Layouts with Multiple Columns
Now that you are up to speed on the different properties and possible values, let’s focus on keeping our layout responsive as well as user friendly.
Both
column-count and
column-width have their own issues. While
column-count keeps the number of columns in check on larger devices, the layout will break on smaller ones. Similarly,
column-width will make sure that the columns are not too narrow on smaller devices but result in lots of columns on larger ones.
To make sure your layout looks good on all screen sizes, you should specify both
column-count and
column-width. This way you can keep the width and number of columns under control. You might still need to fix a few issues, however, which we will discuss next.
Fixing Horizontal Scrolling
If you specify a fixed height for your columns, making the viewport narrower will result in a horizontal scrollbar. Since the content cannot expand vertically, it will grow horizontally. To fix this, you can resize your browser to know the width when horizontal scrollbars first appear. Then, you use media queries to set the height of columns to
auto below that width. Here is the code to do so:
.responsive-height {
height: 250px;
}
@media (max-width: 1040px) {
.responsive-height {
height: auto;
}
}
This CodePen demo shows both the problem and possible solution
Resize the window to see how both examples respond.
Fixing Very Long Columns
If your columns are too long, it will be an annoyance for users to keep scrolling up and down to read all the content. When the height of columns becomes greater than the viewport height itself, it is a good idea to get rid of multiple columns. This can be achieved again using media queries:
@media (min-width: 800px) {
.long-columns {
columns: 3 200px;
}
}
In this case, I am using multiple columns only when the viewport width is such that users no longer have to scroll up and down.
View demo with multiple columns and media queries
Conclusion
I hope this introduction to CSS’s multi-column layout module has made you familiar with this feature. These properties can be a nice addition to your responsive design toolbox, and if you are still required to support older browsers, multiple columns usually degrade gracefully to a single column.
Baljeet is a writer and web developer based in India. Although he is a full-stack developer, he is most passionate about things related to the front-end. He has been involved with web development for more than five years now.
