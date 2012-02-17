7 Cross-Browser Testing Tools You Need in 2019
By Daniel Schwarz,
Though browsers are arguably more reliable than they've ever been, we still can't forget about cross-browser testing tools. Here are 7 top options for you.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Though browsers are arguably more reliable than they've ever been, we still can't forget about cross-browser testing tools. Here are 7 top options for you.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig introduces CSS options for setting up a responsive website, including media queries, Flexbox and Grid, and covers tools for testing cross-browser compatibility.
By Michael Palermo,
Microsoft's Michael Palermo reveals 10 of the most common pitfalls in web development, and gives quick tips on how to avoid them.
By Chris Mills,
Learn the pitfalls and solutions of Cross Browser Web Fonts
By Craig Buckler,
By Tara Hornor,
One of the most celebrated elements of the new HTML5 specification is the ability to natively handle video playback. A simple tag is “all that is needed” to get instant video support on many modern browsers.