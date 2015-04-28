How to Build an Image with the Dockerfile
Programming
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero covers how to build an image with the Dockerfile, explaining syntax, best practices, basic tools and runtime libraries, packages and shipping.
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham dives into Vagga - a lightweight alternative to Docker useful for containerized development environments - and builds a PHP environment!
By Aleksander Koko,
The second article in a series on Docker for WordPress Developers, Aleksander Koko shows us how to manually build Docker containers for WordPress.