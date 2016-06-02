concurrency

Java’s Synchronized Keyword in Three Minutes
Java
By Ivan Mushketyk,
The synchronized keyword is a common building block in concurrent Java applications. Learn how to use it to avoid race conditions.
By Ivan Mushketyk,
The synchronized keyword is a common building block in concurrent Java applications. Learn how to use it to avoid race conditions.
By Ivan Mushketyk,
A race condition occurs when multiple threads mutate shared state such that the outcome depends on how exactly the threads' operations interleave.
By Ivan Mushketyk,
How to use Lombok to reduce Java boilerplate in logging, null checks, variable definitions, concurrent code, exception handling, laziness, and more.
By Ivan Mushketyk,
Threads are Java's basic abstraction for running code in parallel. Learn how to use the Thread class to launch, finish, and wait for threads.
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,