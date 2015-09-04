Command line tools

GitHub CLI: A Guide to GitHub from the Command Line
By Michael Wanyoike,
Learn GitHub CLI, a tool that enables you to use GitHub functionality alongside Git commands without having to leave the command-line interface.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba looks at the top tools all web developers need to learn, from Bash to Visual Studio Code and continuous integrations pipelines.
By Michael Wanyoike, James Hibbard,
Michael and James introduce nvm, a handy command-line tool that allows you to install multiple versions of Node.js and switch between them with ease.
By Bruno Skvorc,
This month's sourcehunt promotes social network toolkits, command line interface menus, microframeworks, PHP extension managers, and more!
By Joe Zimmerman,
Joe Zimmermann details the problems that can arise when your project depends on globally installed npm modules, as well as what you can do to avoid them.