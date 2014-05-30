7 Cross-Browser Testing Tools You Need in 2019
By Daniel Schwarz,
Though browsers are arguably more reliable than they've ever been, we still can't forget about cross-browser testing tools. Here are 7 top options for you.
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj demonstrates Laravel Dusk - a browser testing tool designed for testing your apps in full - including UI and JavaScript!
By Jani Hartikainen,
Jani Hartikainen explains how to deal with promises in unit tests using Mocha and Chai as the base and showing promise-related patterns that occur in tests.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie demonstrates the use of Selenium for acceptance testing and browser automation in tandem with PHPUnit
By Craig Buckler,
How can you test a browser which is not available on your OS? If Virtual Machines are too much effort, try RemoteIE on your Windows, Mac, iOS or Android device.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Modern.ie is a great way to test your existing websites. But did you know you can also use it to test local, in-development sites? Aurelio De Rosa explains.
By Louis Lazaris,
A look at the Site Scan and Browser Testing and Compatibility reports offered on modern.ie