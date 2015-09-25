asset manager

Meet Elixir, the Laravel Way of Compiling Assets
PHP
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza goes through Elixir, a Laravel addon for front-end asset management. Compilation, minification, optimization, versioning and more - check it out!
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza goes through Elixir, a Laravel addon for front-end asset management. Compilation, minification, optimization, versioning and more - check it out!
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan introduces Munee - a PHP lib that automates CSS, JS, LESS, SCSS, CoffeeScript etc minification and compilation, image resizing, caching, and more!
By Elio Qoshi,
We all need to share branding assets at some time, but emailing ZIP can be ungainly and inefficient. Brandisty offers an alternative way to manage assets.