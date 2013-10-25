Skip to main content

CSS3 Inheritance Tips and Tricks

By Craig Buckler

Blogs

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

It’s easy to overlook the cascading features of stylesheets. Most developers are aware of the inherit keyword but there are a few new inheritance features in CSS3 you may not be aware of…

property: inherit;

The inherit keyword means “use whatever value is assigned to my parent”. If no value was explicitly defined on the parent element, the browser works up the DOM tree until the property is found. Ultimately, it ends at the browser default, e.g.

#myparent
{
	margin: 10px;
	border: 1px solid #000;
}

/* use the same border as the parent */
#myparent p
{
	border: inherit;
}

In practice, it’s rarely necessary to use inherit. Many of the more useful properties automatically cascade down, e.g. fonts, font sizes, colors, etc.

inherit is safe to use. It’s not supported in IE6 and IE7 but your design is unlikely to break without it.

property: initial;

Ooo, a shiny new CSS3 keyword! initial sets a property back to its starting value — the default defined by the browser, e.g.

body
{
	font-size: 0.5em;
}

/* reset paragraphs to 1em */
p
{
	font-size: initial;
}

Is it useful? Potentially, although you can’t necessarily depend on all browsers having the same default value.

Support is reasonable — Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Opera 15+. It won’t work in IE, but I’m struggling to think of a situation where that would be a catastrophic problem.

property: unset;

This is a slightly unusual one. When unset is used, it acts as if it were inherit when an inherited value is available. If it can’t find one — for example, it’s a non-inherited property such as box-shadow — it acts like initial and applies the default browser value.

Admittedly, I can’t think of many uses for unset and it has little support at this time.

all: [ inherit | initial | unset ];

Finally, all is a property rather than a value. You can assign either inherit, initial or unset to affect all properties, e.g. to reset every CSS property back to the browser default:

#mywidget
{
	all: initial;
}

This could be an alternative to scoped CSS if you’re adding third party widgets to a page and want to avoid stylesheet clashing.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to depend on consistent cross-browser support for some time yet, but it could be a useful property to watch.

Craig Buckler

Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's created enterprise specifications, websites and online applications for companies and organisations including the UK Parliament, the European Parliament, the Department of Energy & Climate Change, Microsoft, and more. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns