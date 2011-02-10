Pascal is a standardista graphic, web and front-end designer, and a rampant typophile. Born in Mainz, Germany—the birthplace of Gutenberg—he now works in Canberra as a contract designer and studies at the Australian National University. He's been actively engaged in the Open Source community and local web industry, notably as one of the unorganisers to first bring BarCamp to Canberra. He enjoys drinking in as much good type as he can get and has been happily bending beziers since 2004.
Simon Pascal's articles
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #15: Web Accessibility with Dennis Lembrée
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #14: CSS3 Gradients or SVG Backgrounds
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #13: David Airey on Freelancing
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #12: ZURB, jQuery UI, and Charlie The Unicorn
By Simon Pascal Klein,
DesignFestival Podcast #11 – The Age of Responsive Design
By Simon Pascal Klein,
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #10: Elliot Jay Stocks on 8 Faces and more
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #9: Design for Mobile Apps and Websites
By Simon Pascal Klein,
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #8: Web Standards with Derek Featherstone
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #7: Setting Standards-Friendly Web Type (Part 2)
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #6 – Typography with Jon Tan
By Simon Pascal Klein,
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #5: Universal Appeal with Jason Beaird
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #4: Talking UX with Jodie Moule
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #3: Winning Work in the Tough Times with Paul Boag
By Simon Pascal Klein,
SitePoint Podcast #111: Responsive Web Design with Jeremy Keith
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Just noting it if you missed it — the second last episode of SitePoint’s podcast features Jeremy Keith; definitely worth having a listen to if you don’t follow the podcast already
Design Festival Podcast #2: The Cicada Project
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Build Mobile: 10 Attractive Mobile WordPress Themes
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Design Festival Podcast #1: Setting Standards-Friendly Web Type
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Top 5 Peeves of Bad Web Design
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Considerations When Mixing Typefaces
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Versals & Drop Capitals
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Join Us and Win The Smashing Book #2
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Typography of Quotations & Citations
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Tracking — CSS letter-spacing and Where to Use It
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Top 10 Dos and Don’ts of Web Typography
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Achieving Good Legibility and Readability on the Web
By Simon Pascal Klein,
Setting Type On the Web: An Introduction
By Simon Pascal Klein,