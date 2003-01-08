Premshree Pillai
Premshree studies engineering in Information Technology at Mumbai University, India. He's written articles for a range of popular Indian IT magazines, and his site, QikSearch has featured in 'Digit' Magazine - India's No. 1 technology magazine.
Premshree's articles
Introduction to Static and Dynamic Typing
Programming
By Premshree Pillai,
XML and JavaScript in Mozilla
Programming
By Premshree Pillai,
Using the XML Data Source Object
Programming
By Premshree Pillai,
Using XML Data Traversal
Programming
By Premshree Pillai,
Using The Tabular Data Control in Internet Explorer
JavaScript
By Premshree Pillai,
Build a Dynamic Menu in JavaScript Article
JavaScript
By Premshree Pillai,
Read and Display Server-Side XML with JavaScript Article
JavaScript
By Premshree Pillai,
This is the last part of Read and Display Server-Side XML with JavaScript, by author Premshree Pillai.
Read and Display Server-Side XML with JavaScript Article
JavaScript
By Premshree Pillai,
Let’s see how we can use XML and client side JavaScript to display the contents of a XML file, access child elements, manipulate elements, and more!