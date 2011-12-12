Lukas is a freelance web and mobile developer based in Manchester in the North of England. He's been developing in PHP since moving away from those early days in web development of using all manner of tools such as Java Server Pages, classic ASP and XML data islands, along with JavaScript - back when it really was JavaScript and Netscape ruled the roost. When he's not developing websites and mobile applications and complaining that this was all fields, Lukas likes to cook all manner of World foods.
Lukas's articles
Getting Started with Assetic
Lukas White runs through Assetic basics and explains various uses of this asset manager through detailed code snippets
Introduction to JadePHP
Lukas White introduces JadePHP - the PHP implementation of the popular Jade templating engine.
Abstract File Systems with Flysystem
Lukas White introduces Flysystem - an abstraction layer for local and remote file systems, allowing you to switch them out at will easily
Selling Downloads with Stripe and Laravel
Lukas White takes you through the process of implementing the Stripe payment system into Laravel for selling digital goods.
Building a Live-score Widget Using PHP Web Sockets
Learn to use Web Sockets with PHP to construct a real-time live-score widget.
Responsive Images Using Picturefill and PHP
Getting responsive images up and running with Picturefill and PHP - generate them on the fly as needed, then save for later use.
Introduction to Redbean
An introduction to Redbean - a configuration-less ORM library for PHP
Creating a Subscription-Based Website with Laravel and Recurly, Part 2
Creating a Subscription-Based Website with Laravel and Recurly, Part 1
Running Tasks in the Cloud with IronWorker
Handle Incoming Email with SendGrid
Push Notifications with Prowl
Using Facebook’s Realtime Updates and Subscription API
Facebook's real-time updates let us monitor when certain information changes about our users, and subscribing to updates helps ensure data stays current.
Create a Podcast Feed with PHP
Podcasts are quite popular! See how PHP can be used to generate a podcast feed which you can then submit to iTunes.
Create an SMS-Based Stock Quote Service with Twilio
See how you can use Twilio to build a simple SMS-based stock quote service which handles both incoming SMS messages and sending responses.
Server-Side Device Detection with Browscap
This article looks in detail at the Browser Capabilities Project, or Browscap for short, to sniff browser information so you can alter content server-side.
Where on Earth are You?
Targeted Geolocation with Geonames
In this article, we will talk about Targeted Geolocation with Geonames, by the author Lukas White.