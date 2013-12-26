How Asset Precompile Works, Part II
By Imran Latif
Ruby
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
This is part 2 of How Asset Precompile works in Rails. In part 1 we started digging into Rails built-in support of packaging assets, how it compiles static assets (images), and how a digest is generated based on their content etc. This article contains a bit more in-depth coverage of the Rails asset pipeline.
Types of Assets
If you remember, there are three types of assets according to Sprockets
- Bundled Assets
- Processed Assets
- Static Assets
We covered about Static Assets in part 1. Bundled Assets are assets which require some processing in-order to get created. Assets such as CSS files and Javascript files are example of Bundled Assets. Processed Assets are parts of Bundled Assets. In simple words, a Bundled Asset is composed of different Processed Assets and is used to store the file after processing is taken from Bundled Asset.
For example,
application.js is a Bundled Asset at first and it consists of different Processed Assets (including itself) which are defined in it according to the
Sprockets structure. Bundled Assets are saved on disk and contains contents of Processed Assets. Bundled Assets serve as a container for different Processed Assets.
Now, let’s deep dive and see how Rails Asset Precompile accomplishes this work. For this article default
application.js is used as a reference asset and article focuses on how
application.js gets precompiled.
Before proceeding, please open following files in your favorite editor. If you like, you can click below to view them in the browser.
- actionpack-3.2.15/lib/sprockets/railtie.rb
- actionpack-3.2.15/lib/sprockets/assets.rake
- actionpack-3.2.15/lib/sprockets/static_compiler.rb
- sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/base.rb
- sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/index.rb
- sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/bundled_asset.rb
- sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/processed_asset.rb
- sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/context.rb
- sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/directive_processor.rb
rake assets:precompile
To precompile assets we type
rake assets:precompile. This is a rake task, and is added in
actionpack-3.2.15/lib/sprockets/railtie.rb at line 13 where the
sprockets/asset.rake file is loaded. This code is in
Sprockets::Railtie which is a subclass of
Rails::Railtie. As discussed in part 1, that Railtie is the core of the Rails framework and provides several hooks to extend Rails and/or modify the initialization process. It is also used to add rake tasks.
In
actionpack-3.2.15/lib/sprockets/assets.rake at lines 59-67, there is a rake task. This is the rake task which gets called when we run
rake assets:precompile. This rake task, in turn, call another rake task, which calls the
internal_precompile method.
In
internal_precompile at line 50 an instance of
Sprockets::StaticCompiler is created by passing different options and assigned to
compiler. The
env that is passed to
Sprockets::StaticCompiler is an instance of
Sprockets::Environment which was assigned to
Rails.application.assets in
actionpack-3.2.15/lib/sprockets/railtie.rb at line 23 (Which we discusses in Part 1.)
internal_precompile calls the
compile on
Sprockets::StaticCompiler. This is the method that performs all necessary operations to precompile our assets and write them to disk.
Let’s head to the
compile method in
actionpack-3.2.15/lib/sprockets/static_compiler.rb. In this method you will see the following line:
env.each_logical_path(paths) do |logical_path|
env is
Rails.application.assets which is instance of
Sprockets::Environment. In the above line
paths is basically
Rails.application.config.assets.precompile which was passed to
Sprockets::StaticCompiler in
actionpack-3.2.15/lib/sprockets/assets.rake.
each_logical_path is defined in
sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/base.rb at line 332. This method, in turn, calls
each_file which is defined just above
each_logical_path.
each_file performs an
each on
paths.
paths is list of directories which contain our assets. The paths for a newly created Rails 3.2.15 application in which you haven’t added any extra gems might look like this.
/home/ubuntu/Desktop/work/asset_pipeline_article/app/assets/images
/home/ubuntu/Desktop/work/asset_pipeline_article/app/assets/javascripts
/home/ubuntu/Desktop/work/asset_pipeline_article/app/assets/stylesheets
/home/ubuntu/Desktop/work/asset_pipeline_article/vendor/assets/javascripts
/home/ubuntu/Desktop/work/asset_pipeline_article/vendor/assets/stylesheets
/home/ubuntu/.rvm/gems/ruby-1.9.3-p194@exporter-imranlatif/gems/jquery-rails-3.0.1/vendor/assets/javascripts
/home/ubuntu/.rvm/gems/ruby-1.9.3-p194@exporter-imranlatif/gems/coffee-rails-3.2.2/lib/assets/javascripts
Your absolute paths will be different based on your Rails application path. The first 5 paths are from
app/assets and
vendor/assets. The last two paths are from the
jquery-rails and
coffee-rails gems, respectively.
If you are a gem author and want to include your gem’s assets paths in
Rails.application.config.assets.paths, then you need to create an engine class that inherits from
Rails::Engine. This is described here.
paths are first assigned to
Rails.application.config.assets.paths and later assigned to
Rails.application.assets.paths. You can check the code that assigns
Rails.application.config.assets.paths to
Rails.application.assets.paths here.
Back to
each_file in
sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/base.rb.
each_file performs
each on
paths and in that block
each_entry is called.
each_entry is defined just above
each_file.
each_entry recursively iterates over each directory and collects all files in a that path. After collecting all files from a given path it executes the block passed to it. You can see following line in
each_entry method:
paths.sort_by(&:to_s).each(&block)
The above line calls the block which was passed to the
each_file method from
each_logical_path. That block calls
logical_path_for_filename, which is defined in the same file.
logical_path_for_filename calls
matches_filter which, also defined in the same file.
matches_filter matches
filename according to the
filters passed to it.
filters are, basically,
Rails.application.config.assets.precompile, an array containing different filters according to which an asset should be processed.
By default, the array has two items. First, a
Proc that matches the name for Static Assets. The second item contains a
RegExp object that matches CSS and Javascript files.
If a filename is not matched, then there will be no asset for it. For Static Assets, like images, it should match the filter defined by the
proc in the
filters array. For Bundled Assets, the filename should match the
RegExp defined in
filters.
If we want to bundle CSS or Javascript files that do not match the regular expression, then we have to add it to
Rails.application.config.assets.precompile on our configuration files. We do this in
config/environment/production by using following line:
config.assets.precompile += %w( sitepoint.js )
The
proc in the
filters array only matches Static Assets or assets which don’t have a
.css or
.js extension. The
RegExp in
filters only matches files which are either
application.css or
application.js. Since “sitepoint.js” does not match either of these criteria, it won’t be bundled. Appending
sitepoint.js to
Rails.application.config.assets.precompile forces a match and bundling of the asset will be performed.
After getting a successful match for the
filename passed to the
filters_matches method,
logical_path_for_filename returns that result to the block passed to
each_file from
each_logical_path. This block
yield the filename to another block passed to it from
compile in
actionpack-3.2.15/lib/sprockets/static_compiler.rb file. That block calls
find_asset defined in
sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/index.rb. This method sets
options[:bundle] to true and calls
find_asset from its
Base class in
sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/base.rb.
find_asset resolves the path based on the filename and assigns absolute path of file to
pathname.
logical_path is just name of the file i.e.
application.js.
find_asset calls
build_asset, which decides how to handle the asset. If there are no processors to run then it treats it like a
StaticAsset.
If there are some processors to run, then it treats theasset as a
BundledAsset. The first time
build_asset is called,
options[:bundle] is
true, so a
BundledAsset is created.
find_asset is called again with
options[:bundle] set to
false, so a
ProcessedAsset is created.
Remember our discussion that
BundledAsset is actually saved to disk containing different
ProcessedAsset instances. Every
BundledAsset has at-least one
ProcessedAsset. In the case of a single CSS or Javascript file, such as
sitepoint.js, both the
BundledAsset and
ProcessedAsset point to the same file.
The initializer for
ProcessedAsset executes
context.evaluate(pathname) to get the contents of the file in
pathname.
evaluate in
sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/context.rb performs different operations on the files mentioned in
path. It gathers
processors to run on the file.
By default for Javascript file, the two
processors are
Sprockets::DirectiveProcessor and
Sprockets::SafetyColons.
Sprockets::DirectiveProcessor is used to run a directive processor on each CSS and Javascript file. It basically scans the CSS or Javascript file and captures files that are required in that file according to the
Sprockets syntax. Popular directives are
require,
require_tree,
requite_self etc.
evaluate runs
each on the
processors array and a new instance of the
processor is created. The
render method is then called on each processor template.
Sprockets::DirectiveProcessor is defined in
sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/directive_processor.rb and it is a subclass of
Tilt::Template. When
render is called on
Sprockets::DirectiveProcessor it also calls
evaluate on
Sprockets::DirectiveProcessor. In
evaulate,
process_directives is called, which scans files and gathers directives that needs to run on the current file.
For our reference asset
application.js result might look like this:
[[13, "require", "jquery"], [14, "require", "jquery_ujs"], [15, "require_tree", "."]]
After getting directives and assigning them to
@directives,
process_directives is executed. As you can see, this line of code sends a
process_<name>_directive message to each directive:
send("process_#{name}_directive", *args)
All these methods belongs to
Sprockets::DirectiveProcessor. Let’s see what happens when
process_require_tree_directive is called.
process_require_tree_directive calls
each_entry, which we now know returns paths of all files from path passed to it.
require_tree means that all the files in the given path should be
required. You might have noticed, in the
each_entry block, that if a filename matches the current filename, then it is skipped with the
next statement. What is the purpose of this statement? We will get back to this later.
context.require_asset is used to assign assets to the
@_required_paths array.
@_required_paths are paths of assets on which the current
ProcessedAsset depends. After
process_directives completes,
process_source is called, which captures the source of the current
ProcessedAsset by removing the directive processors.
After
evaluate of all processors completes, source of the current
ProcessedAsset is returned and saved to
@source in
ProcessedAsset.
Then,
build_required_assets from
sprockets-2.2.2/lib/sprockets/processed_asset.rb is called. In
build_required_assets you will see following code:
@required_assets = resolve_dependencies(environment, context._required_paths + [pathname.to_s]) -
resolve_dependencies(environment, context._stubbed_assets.to_a)
resolve_dependencies is used to resolve the dependencies of the current
ProcessedAsset. Until this point, we only have paths of files that are required for our current
ProcessedAsset. For
application.js asset
context._required_paths might look like this.
{{GEMPATH}}/jquery-rails-3.0.1/vendor/assets/javascripts/jquery.js
{{GEMPATH}}/jquery-rails-3.0.1/vendor/assets/javascripts/jquery_ujs.js
{{GEMPATH}} represents absolute path of gems directory which holds different gems. You have noticed that in above paths there is no
application.js which should be there because of
require_tree directive. Take a look at the parameters passed to
resolve_dependencies. We are explicitly appending the current
pathname to the list of
context._required_paths. Remember, from our last discussion that, in
process_require_tree_directive we skip the current file.
As we discussed, a
BundledAsset will have at least one
ProcessedAsset. By default, our files don’t include any processors to run, so if we want it’s path to be included in
context._required_paths we have to add a directive processor to each file which is obviously not ideal. We picked the other path. Instead of including the path of the file during directive processing, we included it explicitly to
context._required_paths while calling
resolve_dependencies from
build_required_assets. If there are some directive processors to run on the file, then we skip including that filename from there, because we know we are adding it manually during the call to
resolve_dependencies.
resolve_dependencies loops on all paths that are passed to it and, if it matches the path of the current
ProcessedAsset, then it is appended to
assets array. If the filename doesn’t match, the
elsif statement is executed calling the
find_asset method.
To collect the source and run processors on any file, we need to create an instance of
ProcessedAsset. The
jquery.js file is one of these paths. Let’s see how it is recursively processed and appended to the
assets array for the
ProcessedAsset instance of
application.js. Starting with the
elsif in
resolve_dependencies you will see following line
asset = environment.find_asset(path, :bundle => false)
As previously mentioned, when we call
find_asset by setting
bundle to
false, it means that we are creating an instance of
ProcessedAsset. A
ProcessedAsset is created for
jquery.js in the
elsif of
resolve_dependencies.
Remember, the initializer of
ProcessedAsset calls
context.evaluate which performs different operations on the asset.
jquery.js is a JavaScript file and doesn’t contains any dependencies so no dependencies will be added to it by calling
context.require_asset. After the processors have been run on
jquery.js,
resolve_dependencies is called in the same way as it was called for
application.js a few steps earlier.
Since
jquery.js doesn’t depend upon any asset,
context._required_paths is empty and we are explicitly adding the current pathname and passing the array to
resolve_depedencies. There is only one dependency of
jquery.js, which is
jquery.js itself. The
if statement is true and the current
ProcessedAsset instance which we can refer as
self is added to the
assets array, which is assigned to
@required_assets in
build_required_assets. For those assets that don’t have any dependencies and are part of some
BundledAsset,
@required_assets points to one item which is the asset itself.
After creating an instance of
ProcessedAsset for
jquery.js and building it’s required assets, the control returns back to the
elsif in
resolve_depedencies which is building the required assets for
application.js. The
ProcessedAsset instance of
jquery.js is assigned to
asset in
resolve_depedencies. We then loop through
required_assets of
jquery.js and append an instance of
ProcessedAsset to the
assets array.
These steps are executed for
jquery_ujs.js and other paths too. After appending instances of
ProcessedAsset for all the paths of
application.js to the
assets array for
application.js, we return that array from
resolve_dependencies method which is assigned to instance variable
@required_assets of
application.js‘s
ProcessedAsset.
ProcessedAsset will finish executing and will be returned to the initializer of
BundledAsset. The instance of
ProcessedAsset for
application.js is assigned to
@processed_asset and necessary assets are assigned to
@required_assets. We know that each
ProcessedAsset has it’s source so we start assigning the source of all
ProcessedAsset instances to
@source.
to_a returns
required_assets and we are getting a string representation of the
ProcessedAsset instance, meaning, the source. This behavior is defined here. When we have gathered sources of all
ProcessedAsset instances, we again run some
processors based on the
content_type of current file. For Javascript files, we run the
Sprockets::Processor (js_compressor) processor, passing it the source. After processing
@source and getting new
@source, the digest is calculated based on the source / contents.
When the constructor of
BundledAsset is finished, control eventually returns back to
compile in
actionpack-3.2.15/lib/sprockets/static_compiler.rb. This is where the magic started and we are back here with our completed
BundledAsset. Next steps are easy, as
BundledAsset is saved on disk in the same way a
StaticAsset is saved in
file_name-digest.file_ext format.
The whole process that I described above continues for each file in the
paths array.
Unanswered Questions Answered
You might be wondering why we have created the digest for
StaticAsset beforehand but the digest for
BundledAsset only after performing all that processing. The answer to this question is very simple. As discussed in part 1, there is no processing on
StaticAssets, so we just copy and paste them to the
public/assets directory with a digest based on its contents. The contents of a
StaticAsset such as image etc. will not changed between copying / pasting so we can calculate its digest beforehand. Whereas calculation of digest for
BundledAsset require some steps to be taken before the digest can be calculated.
We discussed in part 1 of this article that the
write_to method is used to create one asset, so how does
Sprockets creates two versions of the same file? When we do
rake assets:precompile the
:all task is called from
actionpack-3.2.15/lib/sprockets/assets.rake at lines 59-67. This task has two rake tasks, one is called to create the digested version of assets and the other is called to create the non-digested version of assets. You can check those two tasks on lines 69-71 and on lines 73-75. Both tasks call the
internal_precompile method with the
digest parameter being set accordingly. The non-digested call to
internal_precompile doesn’t take much time because everything has already been cached.
Final Thoughts
I have done my best to explain the coding internals of the Rails Asset pipelines. Reading code is an art and fun at the same time. By reading other developer’s code, weocan increase our technical skills. It was a real pleasure to read the awesome code of
Sprockets.
Imran Latif is a Web Developer and Ruby on Rails and JavaScript enthusiast from Pakistan. He is a passionate programmer and always keeps on learning new tools and technologies. During his free time he watches tech videos and reads tech articles to increase his knowledge.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns