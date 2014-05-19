Sprockets Dissected: Rack and Middleware
By Imran Latif
Ruby
In a previous article I explain how asset tags are inserted into HTML by Rails and Sprockets. Inserting asset tags into the HTML is the first step towards serving assets. In this post, I continue the journey, answering the remaining questions:
- What is
/assetsand it’s purpose?
- What is
ActionDispatch::Staticmiddleware used for?
What is
/assets?
By default, Rails applications using Sprockets prepend
/assets on every asset’s path.
/assets is not, however, only a prefix for assets; it is also a
rack endpoint.
Basically, when generating the response, Sprockets prepends every asset with
/assets, causing each browser requests for those assets to send calls to
http(s)://your_domain/assets/asset_name.
/assets/asset_name is the name of the asset we want browser to request.
Whenever a call is made to
/assets/asset_name, the Rails application needs to respond by serving that asset. As I mentioned,
/assets is a
rack endpoint, so is it handled by our Rails routes? Every endpoint or path in a Rails application is defined in
config/routes.rb, but when you view its content, you will not find any route for
/assets. Yet, our assets are getting served. Let’s see how.
Building a
rack endpoint in any existing Rails application is quite easy. There are some strict guidelines that every
rack endpoint must follow and these are:
- It must respond to the
callmethod
- It must return an array with three pieces of information: the HTTP status code, the response headers, and the response itself
For example, place the following code in our sample Rails application (created in first article)
config/routes.rb file:
mount Proc.new {|env| [200, {'Content-Type' => 'text/html'}, ["SitePoint rocks!"]]} => "/sitepoint"
mount defines
/sitepoint as a
rack endpoint.
Proc.new will return a Ruby block, which responds to the
call method. The block returns an array containing status code, status headers, and the response.
Run your Rails application (
rails server) and navigate to
http://localhost:3000/sitepoint. You will see
SitePoint rocks! displayed in browser. That was a quick and dirty introduction to
rack endpoints in Rails. Let’s get back to Sprockets and see how Sprockets pulls this off.
Sprockets uses the following code to mount a
rack endpoint at
/assets which is defined here:
app.routes.prepend do
mount app.assets => config.assets.prefix
end
app.assets is
Rails.application.assets which is an instance of
Sprockets::Environment, discussed in the previous article.
config.assets.prefix is
/assets.
Sprockets is prepending
/assets to the Rails routes because
rack will match every requests in the first matching route definition. So, by prepending,
Sprockets is making sure that
/assets takes priority over other
rack endpoints.
app.assets must respond to
call in order to be processed as a
rack endpoint. Looking at the code for
Sprockets::Environment in
sprockets/lib/sprockets/environment.rb,
call is inherited from
Sprockets::Base. Exploring
sprockets/lib/sprockets/base.rb further, it is including some modules, one of which is
Sprockets::Server. Code spelunking into
Sprockets::Server and
sprockets/lib/sprockets/server.rb, there is a
call method defined. Therefore,
app.assets is getting a
call method from
Sprockets::Server, which is called each time there is request to
/assets. This
call method returns the appropriate asset.
find_asset, defined at
sprockets/lib/sprockets/server.rb:42, returns an instance of
Sprockets::BundledAsset, provided it is JavaScript or CSS. If it is an image, a
Sprockets::StaticAsset is returned. When the browser calls
/assets/application.js, then
find_asset will return an instance of
Sprockets::ProcessedAsset.
At
line:62 there is call to
ok_response.
ok_response is defined on
line:187 and returns an array per the
rack specification, by placing the asset into the response. This array is returned from
ok_response, which is returned from
call.
We have seen that an
asset instance is presented as the response for
/assets/application.js. But is this sufficient to send back to the client? The answer is “it depends”.
According to
rack, the response being sent from a
rack endpoint must respond to
each. Both
Sprockets::BundledAsset and
Sprockets::StaticAsset inherit from the
Sprockets::Asset class.
sprockets/lib/sprockets/asset.rb:82 defines
each, which means our
asset instance responds to
each and is
rack compatible.
In the
each method,
to_s is passed as argument to the block. At
line:55 there is a method
to_s which returns the source of the
asset. Each
asset instance has its source in a
source instance variable which is used to get source code for the corresponding asset. We are doing same thing in the
to_s method, fetching the source code and returning it to the appropriate method call. The source code of the requested asset is then transferred to the HTTP client by our Rails application.
This is how Sprockets serves our assets. The above procedure is the same for every type of asset call, JavaScript, stylesheet, image, font, etc.
What is
ActionDispatch::Static?
ActionDispatch::Static is a middleware in the default Rails middleware stack. Its primarily purpose is to serve static assets. Static assets are assets which don’t require any preprocessing before serving them, like images and fonts. JavaScript and stylesheet files are not considered to be static assets because there is some preprocessing involved before serving them up. When we execute
rake assets:precompile, however, those assets become static assets because they are preprocessed and saved as files so they can be served just like images. Let’s see how this middleware works.
ActionDispatch::Static middleware is configured and added to the middleware stack here:
middleware.use ::ActionDispatch::Static, paths["public"].first, config.static_cache_control
ActionDispatch::Static is defined in
actionpack/lib/action_dispatch/middleware/static.rb:47. There are three parameters in its constructor:
app,
path, and
cache_control. Providing the
app parameter is the responsibility of
rack. Rails is passing
paths["public"].first for the second argument.
paths["public"].first is the absolute path of the
public directory in the Rails application. If we have enabled
config.serve_static_assets in the relevant environment file under
config/environments, then
ActionDispatch::Static is the first middleware in the list when
rake middleware is executed. It will serve as the first execution point for our Rails application.
Looking at
actionpack/lib/action_dispatch/middleware/static.rb:53 there is a
call method, which is used by
rack. In this method, at
line:54, there is a
case statement on the
HTTP method being used. If the request’s
HTTP method is
GET or
HEAD, this middleware is evaluating the request path to see if it is a static asset that needs to be served.
line:50 of the constructor for
ActionDispatch::Static shows the following:
@file_handler = FileHandler.new(path, cache_control)
The
FileHandler class is defined in same file, just above
ActionDispatch::Static. At
line:57, there is a call to
match? on this
@file_handler instance. At
line:12, you can see the definition of
match?. This method will evaluate the provided path to see whether it is a static asset. If this method returns
true,
ActionDispatch::Static will serve the asset and control will not be passed to other middlewares in the stack. If
match? returns
false, control will be passed to subsequent middleware.
line:15 of
match? concatenates the provided path with
@root.
@root is ithe absolute path of hte
public directory of our Rails application.
For example, a request for
/assets/application.js is concatenated with the public directory path to become
/Users/imran/work/rails_asset_serve/public/assets/application.js (your’s will be different). The code on
line:19 tries to determine whether this file exists. If it does, then this file will be handled by
ActionDispatch::Static, otherwise it will be handled by Sprockets.
In the
development environment there are no assets in the
public directory, so they are all handled by Sprockets. In
production, however, static assets in the
public directory exist because we usually compile assets by using
rake assets:precompile. Here,
match? returns
true and assets are served by
ActionDispatch::Static.
On
line:59, a call is made to
call on the
@file_handler instance.
call is defined on
line:26 which is, in turn, calling
call on
@file_server, an instance of
Rack::File.
Rack::File is defined in
rack/lib/rack/file.rb. In the
call method on
line:30,
dup is called which creates a shallow copy of the current instance.
_call (defined on
line:36) is called on that newly created copy, performing different checks and then calling
serving on
line:53.
In
serving, on
line:73, the array for the
rack response is created, where
self is presented as the response object. At the end of
serving, this
response array is returned.
I asked previously if
self is enough to send a response to client? The answer is
yes. Because
self responds to
each which is defined on
line:104. In
each, a file is opened for reading and read in 8KB chunks to the passed in block, which is transferred to the browser by our Rails application.
This is how
ActionDispatch::Static serves static assets.
Conclusion
Rails is an incredible codebase written by the brightest minds in the Ruby community. By reading the source code, you not only improve your skills but you also get a chance to learn new things that you might not find elsewhere. For example, I discovered that, by using
ActionDispatch::Static, we can serve portions of our assets using Range headers, which I was not aware of before.
I hope these articles helped you learn more about how Rails and Sprockets serve assets. Please let me know what you think!
Imran Latif is a Web Developer and Ruby on Rails and JavaScript enthusiast from Pakistan. He is a passionate programmer and always keeps on learning new tools and technologies. During his free time he watches tech videos and reads tech articles to increase his knowledge.
